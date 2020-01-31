Ohio State has already dealt with its share of adversity this season and now will be without freshman point guard D.J. Carton for Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Carton will miss the game due to personal reasons, according to a release from OSU tonight. He will be “taking some time away” so it’s possible the absence could extend beyond this weekend.

“D.J. remains a valued member of our programs and we will continue to love and support him,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter.”

This Ohio State hoops season is one of the weirdest roller coasters I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TW9FQh095r — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) January 31, 2020

A four-star recruit and the No. 4 point guard in the 2019 class, Carton has played in all 20 games for the 13-7 Buckeyes this season, starting three. He’s third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.4 points per contest.

Carton also leads the team in assists with 59 and is shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Since beating Kentucky on December 21 to move to 11-1 on the season, Ohio State has been reeling. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last eight.

They’ll look to snap that skid on Saturday when they host Indiana at noon ET on ESPN.