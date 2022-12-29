Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media.

Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.

There's really no reason for Egbuka to transfer. His current role in Columbus is as good as it gets.

It's unclear which programs contacted Egbuka about potentially transferring.

If some schools did actually contact Egbuka, they'd be committing major NCAA violations. They're not supposed to contact him until he's in the transfer portal.

Egbuka has been excellent for the Buckeyes this season. He has 66 receptions for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ohio State will need a strong performance from Egbuka on Saturday in order to knock off Georgia.

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.