Ohio State Player Has A Reasonable Request For The Big Ten

There have been a lot of rumors and reports about the status of Big Ten and Ohio State football. But the players are apparently in the dark as much as us lay people.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell called on the powers that be to give him “clear direction and instruction”. He was upset at the lack of transparency and how he’s being kept in the dark right now.

“I just want clear direction and instruction,” Mitchell wrote. “It’s zero transparency rn. Players know just as much as the fans.”

He’s not wrong. There have been so many reports and speculation over the past 24 hours that it’s becoming impossible to know what’s true and what’s false.

For the most part, we know that a large swath of players and coaches (along with President Trump) want college football. But the college conferences–particularly university presidents–have a very different set of priorities.

In the event that the Big Ten and other conferences cancel or postpone their seasons, we could see all kinds of chaos. Mitchell is one many advocating for Ohio State to takes it football season to another conference – namely the SEC – if the Big Ten shuts it down.

But we’re rapidly approaching what should be start of the 2020 college football season. The deadline to make these crucial decisions is almost upon us.

One thing’s for sure: The 2020 Ohio State football season will be unlike any other.