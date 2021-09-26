An Ohio State football player might have quit the team during Saturday night’s game, per a report.

According to Austin Ward of Letterman Row, K’Vaughan Pop might have quit the team in the midst of the Buckeyes’ game versus Akron.

Pope began running onto the field for a substitution package before he was waved off. The four-star linebacker lost his cool and eventually went into the stadium tunnel before he was ushered back by an Ohio State staffer. Moments later, he was apparently told to leave the sideline. He gave his gloves to fans in the stand and took off his jersey.

What’s going on in Columbus?

“I think K’Vaughan Pope just quit the team in the middle of the game,” Ward reported via Twitter.

“Pope tried to run out on the field in a sub package. Teradja Mitchell waved him off, and Pope stormed down the sideline, started walking to the tunnel and then had to be coaxed back by an Ohio State staffer. He tossed his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey.”

Pope tried to run out on the field in a sub package. Teradja Mitchell waved him off, and Pope stormed down the sideline, started walking to the tunnel and then had to be coaxed back by an Ohio State staffer. He tossed his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

He has now been told to leave the Ohio State sideline and C.J. Barnett is taking him to the locker room. This is absolutely wild. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

This is absolutely wild. When’s the last time a player quit his team during a game?

It sounds like Ryan Day wasn’t willing to let Pope stick around. He wanted him off the field and back in the locker room. We don’t blame him.

It sounds like Pope’s days as a Buckeye might be numbered.