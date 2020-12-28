The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Player Responds To Dabo Swinney’s No. 11 Ranking

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers signals to his playersSOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

If Ohio State needed any added motivation for this Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson, Dabo Swinney may have provided it.

Last week, Swinney ranked the Buckeyes 11th on his Amway Coaches Poll ballot. He argued that Ohio State “was not qualified” for a top 10 ranking due to the fact they had only played six games this season.

Swinney did add that the Buckeyes are good enough to beat his team and win a national championship. He just doesn’t think they should be considered for the top 10, an opinion that drew the ire of Ohio State fans.

But what about the OSU players? Are they hung up on Swinney’s opinion? Tight end Luke Farrell isn’t at least.

“We’re really just trying not to let it affect our preparation,” Farrell told reporters today. “We know what we’re capable of, and that’s what matters.”

In addition to being an opportunity to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff, Friday’s game is a chance for the Buckeyes to get revenge. Clemson knocked them out in heartbreaking fashion in last year’s CFP semifinal.

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State is set for 8 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.