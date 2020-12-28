Ohio State Player Responds To Dabo Swinney’s No. 11 Ranking

If Ohio State needed any added motivation for this Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson, Dabo Swinney may have provided it.

Last week, Swinney ranked the Buckeyes 11th on his Amway Coaches Poll ballot. He argued that Ohio State “was not qualified” for a top 10 ranking due to the fact they had only played six games this season.

Swinney did add that the Buckeyes are good enough to beat his team and win a national championship. He just doesn’t think they should be considered for the top 10, an opinion that drew the ire of Ohio State fans.

But what about the OSU players? Are they hung up on Swinney’s opinion? Tight end Luke Farrell isn’t at least.

“We’re really just trying not to let it affect our preparation,” Farrell told reporters today. “We know what we’re capable of, and that’s what matters.”

Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell on Dabo Swinney ranking Ohio State 11th: “We're really just trying not to let it affect our preparation. We know what we're capable of, and that's what matters.” pic.twitter.com/8zxYWHe0qw — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 28, 2020

In addition to being an opportunity to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff, Friday’s game is a chance for the Buckeyes to get revenge. Clemson knocked them out in heartbreaking fashion in last year’s CFP semifinal.

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State is set for 8 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.