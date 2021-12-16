Ohio State’s defense had no answer for Michigan’s offense during this year’s matchup, giving up 487 yards of total offense. That performance on Nov. 27 left a bad taste in a lot of Ohio State players’ mouths.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke revealed how the Buckeyes are handling this year’s loss to the Wolverines.

Burke admit that Ohio State is an “angry team” at the moment. He also had a message for next year’s rivalry game.

According to Burke, the Buckeyes will be much more physical next time around. They were pushed around quite a bit back in November, as the Wolverines had nearly 300 rushing yards.

“They will definitely feel us this time,” Burke told reporters on Thursday.

Calling out Ohio State’s biggest rival nearly a year before the next matchup might seem bold, but comments like this make this rivalry so entertaining.

Denzel Burke says the Buckeyes are an angry team after the Michigan loss, and says that in next year’s rivalry game, “they will definitely feel us this time.” pic.twitter.com/q6CS1dbvDv — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 16, 2021

Burke, a freshman cornerback from Arizona, has received a lot of playing time this season. He’ll enter the Rose Bowl with 34 total tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception.

It’d be quite fitting if Burke makes a huge play in next year’s Michigan-Ohio State game.