Ohio State Player Sends Clear Message About Next Year’s Michigan Game

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan players during a college football game.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Davon Hamilton #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes the stop on Zach Charbonnet #24 of the Michigan Wolverines during the third quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s defense had no answer for Michigan’s offense during this year’s matchup, giving up 487 yards of total offense. That performance on Nov. 27 left a bad taste in a lot of Ohio State players’ mouths.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke revealed how the Buckeyes are handling this year’s loss to the Wolverines.

Burke admit that Ohio State is an “angry team” at the moment. He also had a message for next year’s rivalry game.

According to Burke, the Buckeyes will be much more physical next time around. They were pushed around quite a bit back in November, as the Wolverines had nearly 300 rushing yards.

“They will definitely feel us this time,” Burke told reporters on Thursday.

Calling out Ohio State’s biggest rival nearly a year before the next matchup might seem bold, but comments like this make this rivalry so entertaining.

Burke, a freshman cornerback from Arizona, has received a lot of playing time this season. He’ll enter the Rose Bowl with 34 total tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception.

It’d be quite fitting if Burke makes a huge play in next year’s Michigan-Ohio State game.

