Ohio State Players React To USC's Loss Last Night
Despite losing to Michigan at home last weekend, Ohio State will most likely make the College Football Playoff this season. That's because USC got crushed by Utah last night in the Pac-12 Championship.
The path to the CFP was simple for USC. All the Trojans needed was a win over the Utes.
Well, Utah took it to USC all game long. Cameron Rising had 310 yards and three touchdowns in what was pretty much a flawless performance
As you'd expect, Ohio State's locker room was pumped up about Utah's win over USC. That result allows the Buckeyes to open the backdoor and walk their way into the playoff.
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. tweeted, "Let's ball."
The official Twitter account for Ohio State athletics also had a fitting reaction to USC's loss to Utah.
The current expectation is that Ohio State will face Georgia in the semifinals. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
We could see more upsets this weekend. If TCU loses to Kansas State, that could open the door for Alabama to join Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State in the CFP.