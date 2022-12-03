Ohio State Players React To USC's Loss Last Night

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his third quarter touchdown with teammate C.J. Stroud #7 during a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Despite losing to Michigan at home last weekend, Ohio State will most likely make the College Football Playoff this season. That's because USC got crushed by Utah last night in the Pac-12 Championship.

The path to the CFP was simple for USC. All the Trojans needed was a win over the Utes.

Well, Utah took it to USC all game long. Cameron Rising had 310 yards and three touchdowns in what was pretty much a flawless performance

As you'd expect, Ohio State's locker room was pumped up about Utah's win over USC. That result allows the Buckeyes to open the backdoor and walk their way into the playoff.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. tweeted, "Let's ball."

The official Twitter account for Ohio State athletics also had a fitting reaction to USC's loss to Utah.

The current expectation is that Ohio State will face Georgia in the semifinals. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

We could see more upsets this weekend. If TCU loses to Kansas State, that could open the door for Alabama to join Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State in the CFP.