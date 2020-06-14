As college football programs nationwide begin to return to campus, we’re also seeing how each school is handling the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

At Ohio State, players reportedly had to sign a coronavirus waiver when arriving back on campus last week. Football players returned to Columbus and were permitted to begin voluntary workouts on Monday, June 8.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, players were required to sign a two-page acknowledgment of risk waiver which asked players to “pledge to take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

Reportedly included in the waiver was an explanation of the risks involved with workouts and team activities and directives to the players to follow the health and safety protocols instituted by the school.

The document goes on to warn athletes that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.”

The protocols Ohio State is asking its athletes to follow include coronavirus testing, reporting possible exposure to COVID-19 and disclosing potential symptoms of the virus.

Positive COVID-19 tests are a reality as programs try to resume workouts and practices this summer. What will be most interesting is how each school handles that reality.

This week, we saw the University of Houston suspend all voluntary workouts after six student-athletes tested positive. Other schools, like Clemson, are following protocols of self-isolation and contact tracing to combat positive tests.