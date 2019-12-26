Ohio State’s Baron Browning Reveals Team’s Mentality vs. Clemson

Ohio State enters the Fiesta Bowl ranked above Clemson, but all the betting lines and score predictions favor the defending champions. Despite not having much support on their side, Baron Browning and Malik Harrison sound ready for the challenge.

There’s no denying that Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins form one of the best offensive duos in college football. However, the defense for Ohio State has just as many -if not more- playmakers.

It’ll be tough stopping Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers this weekend. And yet, the Buckeyes are going to ignore all the naysayers and try to clinch a spot in the championship game.

Browning revealed that Ohio State will take an underdog approach to this Saturday, saying “Nobody really likes us, but us. Buckeyes versus the world.”

As for Harrison, he made it known that players from the 2016 team haven’t forgotten about the blowout loss to Clemson.

“I was actually on that last team, so I’ll always have it in the back of my head,” Harrison said. “At the end of the day though, this is a new team and we come with a new approach. We’re ready to come play.”

"Nobody really likes us, but us. Buckeyes versus the world." Baron Browning and Malik Harrison on approaching a CFP rematch against Clemson. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/S9DgoQIBfM — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 26, 2019

Since the Buckeyes won’t have Justin Fields at 100 percent, the defense might need to play its best game of the entire year.

We’ll see if the underdog mentality could give Ohio State an edge this weekend.