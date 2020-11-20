Ohio State Announces 7 Players Are Unavailable For Indiana Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on Indiana tomorrow in what could be their toughest regular season game of the year. But they’ll be doing so without at least seven players.

The Buckeyes announced on Friday that seven players have been ruled out for the Indiana game. DBs Cam Brown, Lloyd McFarquhar and Kourt Williams, tight end Jake Hausmann, wide receiver Jaylen Harris, defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan and kicker Blake Haubeil are all listed as “unavailable” for the game. Long snapper Roen McCullough was ruled as a game-time decision.

Fortunately for Ohio State, few of those players have been major contributors to the team this season. They have only a few tackles or receptions between them, and kicker Blake Haubeil has already been replaced.

As a result, Ohio State are still overwhelming favorites against Indiana this weekend. Most sports books have them favored by over 20 points.

The Buckeyes boast an offense scoring over 46 points per game. Their defense is pretty stout too, allowing only 13 points through the first three quarters per game.

But Indiana is a better team that the Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers teams Ohio State has beaten so far. The Hoosiers are averaging a respectable 33.8 points per game and are coming off a shutout win over Michigan State.

Even with all of their best players good to go this week, the Buckeyes should have their hands full.

But if Indiana can’t slow the wrecking ball that is Ohio State’s offense, don’t expect anyone else in the Big Ten East can.

[Clay Hall]