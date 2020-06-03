Ohio State President Comments On Status Of Football Season

The 2020 college football season is quickly approaching, as we’re only a few months away from Week 1. However, there are still questions about how this season will look and if fans will be allowed.

On Wednesday, Ohio State president Michael Drake provided an update on the 2020 season. He also announced that the fall semester will begin on August 25 and end on December 4. In-person classes will finish before Thanksgiving.

As for college football, it appears the Buckeyes are more optimistic than most teams. Not only are they planning on having a safe season, they want to have a solid amount of fans in attendance.

Drake revealed his plans for college football in today’s statement, saying his “hope and intention is to safely have a football season, with an audience spaced out in our stadium, but we haven’t made any final decisions.”

Ohio State plans to have anywhere from 20,000 to 50,000 fans at home games this fall.

This might seem a bit ambitious at the moment, but there is still three months left for the data to improve. Schools understand that any absence of fans could result in a ton of lost money this year – so if the data shows that fans could gather at games, they will.

Even if the Buckeyes don’t have any fans in attendance, the team is poised for another playoff run under Ryan Day and Justin Fields.