Ohio State President Has Telling Comment On College Football Season

With all of the sports cancelations due to the coronavirus, there’s an increasing sense that the college football season could join them.

Unfortunately, Ohio State president Michael V. Drake isn’t exactly optimistic about having a college football season. In a recent radio interview with WOSU, Drake made it clear that football-related events in July are off the table.

But as far as the regular season starting in September goes, things are a bit more fluid. Drake said that they should have a better idea of what the 2020 college football season holds next month.

However, Drake also stated that the 2020 season – if it happens – “won’t be the same as it was last year.” He said that the school will likely implement changes that improve security and hygiene. They may even put caps on the number of fans that can enter the 102,000-capacity Ohio Stadium.

Via The Columbus Dispatch:

“There will be a couple things we have to learn before we know much,” Drake said. “One, it’ll have to be safe for people to come together to have stadiums full of people. We don’t know when that will be. If the football season was supposed to start in July, we’d say you can’t do that. We’re not going to be a place in July that that would be something we could offer safely…” “Whatever it is next year, it won’t be the same as it was last year,” Drake said. “One scenario has it being changed in smallish ways. Security and hygiene kind of ways. On the other edge, it’s not safe to do it all…”

The state of Ohio has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic pretty hard. Per The Columbus Dispatch, the state is dealing with over 5,000 confirmed cases and 193 deaths.

Whatever the case may be, the longer this pandemic goes on, the less likely that a normal college football season becomes.

