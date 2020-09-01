Ohio State President Is ‘Hopeful’ Football Will Be Played This Fall

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the Big Ten could play football as soon as October.

Dan Patrick reported the conference could start the season as early at October 10. “From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season,” Patrick reported.

That comes after reports suggested the earlier start date would be around Thanksgiving. Following the new report, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson was asked about the upcoming season.

She made it clear she hopes the athletes have a shot at playing. Johnson added that she is “very hopeful” about being able to play football this fall.

“We want to make sure our athletes get a shot because they’ve worked really hard and they deserve a shot to play,” Dr. Johnson said via NBC4. “At the same time, we want to make sure that they’re safe, so we’re doing our work, we’ll come back and I’m very hopeful that we’ll be playing football this fall.”

#OhioState president Kristina Johnson, one of three #B1G presidents to vote against postponement, tells @nbc4i that she's "very hopeful that we’ll be playing football this fall." Adds that the fall goes until Dec. 20.https://t.co/kOiRMGQASb — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 1, 2020

That’s great news for fans of the Big Ten, who resigned themselves to the fact that fall football likely wasn’t an option.

In August, the conference voted 11-3 to cancel the upcoming season with hopes of playing in the fall. The conference needs a 60-percent majority to overturn that decision.

Will the Big Ten be playing football at all this fall?