Ohio State President Is ‘Hopeful’ Football Will Be Played This Fall

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Justin Hilliard #47 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Penn State Nittany Lions pass in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Penn State 28-17. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the Big Ten could play football as soon as October.

Dan Patrick reported the conference could start the season as early at October 10. “From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season,” Patrick reported.

That comes after reports suggested the earlier start date would be around Thanksgiving. Following the new report, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson was asked about the upcoming season.

She made it clear she hopes the athletes have a shot at playing. Johnson added that she is “very hopeful” about being able to play football this fall.

“We want to make sure our athletes get a shot because they’ve worked really hard and they deserve a shot to play,” Dr. Johnson said via NBC4. “At the same time, we want to make sure that they’re safe, so we’re doing our work, we’ll come back and I’m very hopeful that we’ll be playing football this fall.”

That’s great news for fans of the Big Ten, who resigned themselves to the fact that fall football likely wasn’t an option.

In August, the conference voted 11-3 to cancel the upcoming season with hopes of playing in the fall. The conference needs a 60-percent majority to overturn that decision.

Will the Big Ten be playing football at all this fall?


