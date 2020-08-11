Ohio State President Releases Statement On Football Decision

On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the fall college football season – with an eye toward playing football in the spring.

The Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to turn to a conference-only schedule just a few weeks ago. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren issued a statement about the decision.

“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our (medical experts), it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” he said.

Following the conference’s decision, notable Big Ten members have made their feelings known. Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson made it clear the school will continue to support its student athletes.

“As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today,” she said.

“I will continue to work closely with Athletics Director Gene Smith, Coach Ryan Day and all coaches and other leaders, to return our student-athletes to competition as soon as possible, while staying safe and healthy.”

Johnson announced the school is “ensuring” scholarships for the athletes who won’t play fall sports.

Other conferences are likely to make the same decision as the Big Ten. Unfortunately, that makes the fall college football season a major question mark at this point.

It’s unclear what the postseason will look like after the Big Ten’s decision.