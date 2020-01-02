Ohio State Punter’s NFL Draft Announcement Is Going Viral

It’s that time of year as college football players sort through the options regarding their future. Several big names, such as Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, have yet to make a decision whether or not they’ll return to school this year. But Ohio State punter, Drue Chrisman, has made up his mind.

The Buckeyes’ special teams player posted a hilarious NFL Draft decision announcement on Thursday afternoon. It looks like he’ll be staying in school for another year.

“After thoughtful prayer and consideration about declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ll keep it short and sweet for you,” Chrisman said. “Buckeye Nation, I’m not going anywhere! Excited for one more year of flipping the field in front of the best fans in the country.”

His statement isn’t even the best part of the overall announcement. Chrisman, along with his message, posted a picture of his successful fake punt pass he executed against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship.

Special teams player aren’t talked about very often. But Chrisman’s personality can’t be missed.

The Ohio State punter was stellar this season, averaging 44.3 yards per punt. Chrisman was also terrific in the Buckeyes’ semi-final contest against Clemson where he averaged 45.3 yards per kick.

The Buckeyes’ punter is a rare special teams fan-favorite to Buckeye Nation.