Ohio State Punter’s Response To Michigan Is Going Viral

Just about everyone in the college football world took a shot at Michigan this afternoon since it called off its biggest game of the season due to concerns over COVID-19. That includes Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman, who made a pretty funny remark on Twitter.

Michigan punter Brad Robbins challenged Chrisman to a punt-off on social media. The response from Chrisman was epic, as he tweeted “Probably wasn’t getting a chance to put this weekend so ya I’m down.”

In other words, Chrisman believes Ohio State’s offense would’ve ran circles around Michigan’s defense if the game wasn’t called off.

Ohio State did score 52 points last weekend against Michigan State, so maybe Chrisman has a point here. When his number was called last Saturday he was phenomenal though, averaging 53.4 yards per punt.

Probably wasn’t getting a chance to punt this weekend so ya I’❌ down😉 https://t.co/vA2rR5vSsk — Drue Chris❌an (@DChrisman91) December 8, 2020

While it seems like the Buckeyes and Wolverines are all poking fun at the current situation, the reality is this might cost Ohio State a chance at playing in the Big Ten Championship game. Its hopes of competing for a conference title hinge on whether or not the league is flexible with its rules.

Moving over to the punt-off, the edge might have to go to Chrisman in this one.

Chrisman was so effective last weekend against the Spartans that he had a 74-yard punt in the fourth quarter. Talk about flipping field position on your opponent.