Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud – Justin Field‘s presumed successor – is reportedly making strides this off-season.

Stroud attended Steve Clarkson’s “QB Retreat” over the weekend. He impressed those in attendance, including veteran scout Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

In a brief review of Stroud, Biggins said he made several throws that looked like NFL throws during seven-on-seven work. The 247Sports analyst also noted the Ohio State quarterback has bulked up a bit, which is a good thing for the Buckeyes.

There’s plenty of reason to believe Stroud will be Ohio State’s next star quarterback, especially after receiving a glowing review from a notable analyst/scout.

“As is always the case, the college quarterbacks act more as coaches to the younger signal callers and don’t take a ton of reps,” Biggins wrote. “The one quarterback I saw who probably threw more than anyone and looked very good doing it was CJ Stroud. Physically, Stroud looks great and has really filled out in his upper body. He made a few throws during 7v7s that looked like NFL level throws and he would be a good candidate to have if you’re looking for a breakout player this fall.”

Ryan Day‘s top priority this upcoming fall camp is finding his next starting quarterback. C.J. Stroud is expected to win the gig, but the competition isn’t closed.

Kyle McCord and Jack Miller are also battling for the starting job. But for now, Stroud appears to be the frontrunner.

The Buckeyes’ new quarterback won’t have much time to get up to speed during the 2021 season. Ohio State opens the season at Minnesota before hosting Oregon in Week 2.