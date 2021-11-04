Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Reveals Specific Injury He Suffered

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was dealing with a shoulder problem even before he injured it in the season opener against Minnesota. The issue appeared to linger in the Buckeyes’ next couple of games.

Stroud eventually sat out Ohio State’s Week 4 game against Akron, and after returning to the lineup in Week 5, has looked noticeably sharper, throwing for 1,307 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions in four games.

During an interview on Big Ten Today on Thursday, Stroud revealed exactly what had been troubling him. He had a worn down rotator cuff coming into the year, and then separated his AC joint in the win over Minnesota.

“Fall camp, I had stressed my rotator cuff,” Stroud said, via 11W. “In the Minnesota game, I got a hit right on my shoulder and separated my AC joint, so that one wasn’t fun, it was kind of painful.”

In case you missed it, CJ Stroud revealed on Big Ten Today on @BigTenNetwork that he separated his AC joint in the Minnesota game – https://t.co/wzP2Ip8eww — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) November 4, 2021

The opportunity to sit out against Akron proved critical to his healing, Stroud explained. Backups Kyle McCord and Jack Miller had no issues leading OSU to a 59-7 thumping of the Zips back on September 25.

“That week of rest really helped me,” Stroud said. “Helped me just really gain back my confidence and my strength in my shoulder.”

Stroud will now lead the Buckeyes’ scorching hot offense into a road battle at Nebraska this Saturday before a rugged final three weeks. After playing the Huskers, Ohio State will host Purdue before closing out the regular season with back-to-back matchups against top-10 opponents: at Michigan State and home against Michigan.