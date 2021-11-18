Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reportedly Gets Reduced Charge

Ohio State has been without third-string quarterback Jack Miller III since he was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated earlier this month.

During his latest court appearance on Thursday, he reportedly agreed to a reduced charge.

According to Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com, Miller pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation on Thursday morning. Miller reportedly paid a $150 fine for the minor misdemeanor.

A charge of driving in marked lanes was also dismissed in Franklin County Municipal Court, according to online court records.

Miller’s legal situation stems back to a traffic stop that took place on the morning of Nov. 5. After he was pulled over, the Ohio State quarterback went through a field sobriety test, but reportedly declined a breathalyzer. He was arrested at the scene.

Per dashcam football of the stop, Miller told an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer he was transporting other players home at this time of his arrest.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced shortly after the incident that Miller would be suspended from the team indefinitely. He declined to give a timeline on the length of the suspension, while the redshirt freshman awaited the outcome of his case.

“Just to kind of get more information about how things are going to be handled and what the conclusion and the findings are of everything,” Day said when asked about the situation earlier this month, via 247Sports. “And so just making sure that we have all the information before we make any decisions about moving forward.”

Prior to his suspension, Miller served as Ohio State’s No. 3 quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and true freshman Kyle McCord. He’s played in four games, completing 7 of his 14 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.