Ohio State QB Justin Fields Sends New Message To Buckeyes Fans

Justin Fields immediately became a household name in Columbus, as the former five-star quarterback led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff in his first year as the team’s starter.

During the 2019 season, Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also added 485 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. If Joe Burrow didn’t have a season for the ages, Fields may have won the Heisman Trophy.

While the majority of college football fans would love to see what Fields has in store for his second year at Ohio State, the chances of the 2020 season happening are dwindling with each passing day. As a result, Fields sent out an important message for his fans on Twitter.

“I want a season, and in order for that to happen we need you to wear a mask to not only protect yourself, but others. Go Bucks,” Fields said.

Ohio State shared a similar message on his official Twitter account, posting “We all want a season. But more importantly, we want everyone to stay safe and to help end this pandemic. Let’s work together. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask.”

There are currently 20 states in America that are requiring face masks in public. Data has shown they could help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

College football took a major hit this week, as the Big Ten revealed it’ll stick to a conference-game only schedule and the Ivy League announced that fall sports won’t be happening.

Hopefully, we’ll have a 2020 season this fall. That being said, it’ll require everyone to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

