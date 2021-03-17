Ohio State Quarterback Announces Retirement From Football

Ohio State quarterback Dan Vanatsky had some important news to share with his Twitter followers this Wednesday. It turns out that he’s played his final down for the Buckeyes.

Vanatsky, who has been with the Buckeyes since the summer of 2018, announced his retirement from football. He thanked Ohio State’s coaches and players in a heartfelt statement on social media.

“With just one summer semester left until I graduate, I’ve decided to hang up the cleats for the Buckeyes,” Vanatsky wrote. “This was one of the toughest decisions of my life, but I am ready to move on from college football and pursue other interests.

“As a walk on, I am beyond thankful for the guys I came in with as well all tried to figure out how to survive together — Houck House for life. On top of that, I was blessed to have coaches and staff members who cared about my all-being and inspired me on a daily basis. Ohio State truly has some of the most talented and special people in the world.”

Here’s the full statement from Vanatsky:

Now that Vanatsky is officially done playing football, the Buckeyes are left with three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2021 season.

Ohio State’s quarterback competition in the spring will feature Kyle McCord, CJ Stroud and Jack Miller. Whoever wins the job will have tough shoes to fill when you consider what Justin Fields accomplished over the past two seasons.