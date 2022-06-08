Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Reportedly Signed Big NIL Deal

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has signed a name, image and likeness deal with a car dealership in Canton, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Stroud's latest partnership is with Sarchione Auto Gallery. As part of the deal, he'll drive a pre-owned Bentley Bentayga.

This vehicle that Stroud will drive is currently valued at $150,000. He's expected to promote Sarchione Auto Gallery on social media and make public appearances at its gallery.

Ryan Burton, the general manager of Sarchione Auto Gallery, released a statement on the company's partnership with Stroud.

"When you talk to people, whether it’s in the community or at the game, our brand awareness is what we're building," Burton said, via The Columbus Dispatch. "So when you have the best-of-the-best promoting your brand, it only does good things.”

Stroud apparently received interest from other car dealerships, but he ultimately wanted to partner up with Sarchione Auto Gallery.

It's not a surprise to see Stroud land massive NIL deals like this. During the 2021 season, he became a household name by tossing 44 touchdown passes for the Buckeyes.

Stroud is expected to be a Heisman Trophy finalist this upcoming season. And if all goes well, he could end up being the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.