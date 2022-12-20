Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Devin Brown #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to a game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday.

Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion.

Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon saying that he's "not going anywhere."

A top-50 recruit, Brown was the No. 1 player in Utah and No. 6 quarterback in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Brown was Ohio State's third-stringer as a true freshman, appearing in games against Toledo and Rutgers. He carried once for one yard and did not attempt a pass.

With C.J. Stroud expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Brown will have an opportunity to compete with Kyle McCord for the starting quarterback spot next year.

Ohio State, which has a commitment from 2023 four-star Lincoln Kienholtz, could also elect to supplement its QB room from the transfer portal in the coming months.