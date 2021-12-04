Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Will Enter Transfer Portal

The Quinn Ewers era at Ohio State is already over. On Friday night, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that Ewers intends to enter the transfer portal.

According to Thamel, the three schools in the running for Ewers are Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback recruit from the 2021 class, enrolled early at Ohio State and made well over $1 million in name, image and likeness deals. He was originally set to be a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Part of the reason why Ewers reclassified is because he couldn’t profit off NIL deals in Texas due to state laws. His family was very vocal about that situation – especially his father, Curtis Ewers.

“We didn’t ask for this situation, but it’s upon us,” Quinn’s father said. “It’s our reality. We don’t want Quinn to be a martyr here for everyone who comes behind him. But right now, we are guided by what’s the best for Quinn.”

— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

Considering he’s been compared to Matthew Stafford in the past, Ewers should be the top quarterback option in the transfer portal.

Not only does he have the talent to elevate a program, but Quinn Ewers also has four years of eligibility remaining.

Ohio State, meanwhile, will be led by star quarterback C.J. Stroud next season.