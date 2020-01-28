Ohio State Quarterback Signee Named A 5-Star Recruit

One of Ohio State’s top 2020 signees, QB CJ Stroud, was a 4-star upon signing with the Buckeys in December. But the latest 247Sports’ rankings update saw a major bump for the elite QB prospect.

Stroud jumped from a four to 5-star prospect on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound passer was previously the No. 95 overall prospect and No. 2 pro-style QB, according to 247Sports.

But the recruiting site’s latest ranking updates now marks Stroud as the No. 29 overall prospect, earning him the 5-star status in the process.

This is big-time for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

No. 29 in the Top247: Ohio State QB signee C.J. Stroud pic.twitter.com/qY1N4eOGZG — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 28, 2020

Justin Fields is the presumed starter for the 2020 season. But Stroud figures to be Fields’ successor in the 2021 season, assuming Fields enters the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ohio State’s roster will be loaded with elite prospects as usual next season. The Buckeyes have high aspirations this year.

OSU’s 2019 season ended in bitter fashion with a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes were just a few plays away from advancing to the national championship, but fell just short.

Now, the Buckeyes plan to use that bitter loss as fuel in the 2020 season. With players like Stroud – and other elite 2020 prospects – in the fold, Day will have plenty of competition in practice.

That could play a major advantage for a team hoping to once again reach the College Football Playoff.