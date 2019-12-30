Ohio State RB JK Dobbins Officially Announces NFL Draft Decision

One of the most electric players in college football won’t be playing on Saturdays any longer. Ohio State RB JK Dobbins has announced he will forego his senior year and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes’ star player released an official statement on Monday evening, via Twitter.

“The state of Ohio and the city of Columbus will always have a special place in my heart,” Dobbins said in his personal statement. “With that being said, and after a tough decision, I’ll be foregoing my senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Dobbins’ official announcement can be read in its entirety below.

I will forever be a buckeye! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5TFhsPto9l — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 30, 2019

The Buckeye had an incredible junior season, rushing for 2,003 yards and adding 247 receiving yards. Dobbins scored a whopping 23 total touchdowns this season.

In three years at Ohio State, the elite back rushed for 4,459 yards and scored a total of 43 touchdowns. Dobbins’ 4,459 yards over three years marks the second-most career rushing yards in Ohio State history. The legendary Archie Griffin still holds the top spot in the Buckeyes’ record book.

There’s plenty to like about Dobbins when it comes to his NFL Draft stock. Clearly, he’s an elusive, explosive back. Scouts also love Dobbins’ ability in the passing game, where he caught 71 passes for 645 yards during his OSU career.