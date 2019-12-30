The Spun

Ohio State RB JK Dobbins Officially Announces NFL Draft Decision

J.K. Dobbins running the ball for Ohio State.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Running back J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball against linebacker T.J. Edwards #53 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the fourth quarter during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

One of the most electric players in college football won’t be playing on Saturdays any longer. Ohio State RB JK Dobbins has announced he will forego his senior year and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes’ star player released an official statement on Monday evening, via Twitter.

“The state of Ohio and the city of Columbus will always have a special place in my heart,” Dobbins said in his personal statement. “With that being said, and after a tough decision, I’ll be foregoing my senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Dobbins’ official announcement can be read in its entirety below.

The Buckeye had an incredible junior season, rushing for 2,003 yards and adding 247 receiving yards. Dobbins scored a whopping 23 total touchdowns this season.

In three years at Ohio State, the elite back rushed for 4,459 yards and scored a total of 43 touchdowns. Dobbins’ 4,459 yards over three years marks the second-most career rushing yards in Ohio State history. The legendary Archie Griffin still holds the top spot in the Buckeyes’ record book.

There’s plenty to like about Dobbins when it comes to his NFL Draft stock. Clearly, he’s an elusive, explosive back. Scouts also love Dobbins’ ability in the passing game, where he caught 71 passes for 645 yards during his OSU career.


