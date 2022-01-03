Ohio State RB Master Teague Announces NFL Draft Decision

The Spun

Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for an eight yard touchdownMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for an eight yard touchdown during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In four seasons at Ohio State, running back Master Teague largely struggled to stay on the field and play at an elite level. But with a decision to either stay in college for another year or enter the NFL Draft, Teague has made his choice.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Teague announced that he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He thanked his family and everyone at Ohio State for bringing him to where he is today:

“Despite this year not going the way I imagined and wanted it to go, I am going to trust the Lord and my abilities and have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. I am so grateful to be a part of The Brotherhood at The Ohio State and a part of Buckeye Nation!”

Teague had 1,757 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 322 carries in 31 games for the Buckeyes. His final game was a 95-yard performance against Michigan State on November 20. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

Unfortunately, Master Teague could just never quite get the starting job all to himself and thrive. He spent his first few years backing up school legend J.K. Dobbins then gave way to Trey Sermon in 2020.

This year saw TreVeyon Henderson take the starting job. And he’s poised to have that role for another two years or more.

We wish Teague luck in his NFL Draft endeavors.

