Ohio State’s Trey Sermon Announces NFL Draft Decision

After being a spark plug for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2020, Trey Sermon will end his in time in Columbus.

The star senior running back announced his intention to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. The decision comes as no surprise given Sermon’s impressive performance down the stretch for the Buckeyes.

The 21-year-old Ohio State ballcarrier wrote a detailed message, thanking his family, coaches, teammates and fans for their support over the past few years.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport I love,” Sermon wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Without him, none of my successes are possible. I want to thank my mom, my sister, my niece and all of my family for all over the support over the years…”

“I want to thank all of my coaches who have believed in me through the years. To Coach Riley and all of my coaches at Oklahoma, thank you for providing me the opportunity to become a college athlete and play for you at such a special place. … I especially want to thank Coach Day, Coach Alford and Coach Mick for the opportunity to play at The Ohio State University this season for believing in me. I am the man and player that I am today because of you all.”

“With all that said, after much prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and I am truly excited for the opportunity to pursue my dreams at the next level,” Sermon concluded. “I know the best is yet to come for me.”

Sermon burst onto the scene at Oklahoma during his freshman season in 2017. He spent three years in Norman as a key part of Lincoln Riley’s offense before transferring to Ohio State for the 2020 campaign.

This year, Sermon spent most of the season trapped behind Master Teague on the Buckeyes depth chart. However, when the starter went down with an injury in the Big Ten Championship, the Oklahoma transfer saw his opportunity and took it. Sermon exploded for a program record 331 rushing yards against Northwestern, leading Ohio State to another conference title.

He continued his hot streak against Clemson, racking up 254 total yards of offense and a score in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Despite going down with an injury in the National Championship Game, Sermon proved to be a vital part of the Buckeyes run in the postseason. He ended his eight-game campaign in 2020 with 870 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his career totals to 2,946 rushing yards and 26 scores on the ground.

Sermon should be able to contribute wherever he lands at the next level. With the support of many draft scouts, the 21-year-old ballcarrier is widely regarded as a future starter in the NFL.