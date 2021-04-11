Ohio State Reacts To Eddie George Coaching News

Former Ohio State and NFL Pro Bowl running back Eddie George has landed his first coaching gig–and it’s a pretty legit entry-level job.

George has been hired as the new head football coach at Tennessee State. The 47-year-old former Buckeye has never been a coach before at any level, but is reportedly trying to surround himself with plenty of experience.

The official Ohio State football Twitter account congratulated George this afternoon.

The program George inherits at TSU has not had a winning season since 2017 but did post four winning campaigns under his predecessor Rod Reed from 2010-2019. Included in that stretch was a 10-4 mark and Black College National Championship in 2013.

George enjoyed a stellar NFL career from 1996-2004, making four Pro Bowls for the Tennessee Titans before finishing his tenure with one season in Dallas. Prior to that, he played four seasons at Ohio State, starting his career off as a reserve before exploding in his final two years.

As a senior in 1995, George rushed for 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns, winning the Heisman Trophy as well as the Big Ten MVP, Doak Walker, Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards. He was also named a unanimous All-American.