Ohio State Reacts To Making The College Football Playoff

Ohio State’s 2020 regular season didn’t quite go as planned, but at the end of the ride, the Buckeyes are where they wanted to be: in the College Football Playoff.

One day after beating Northwestern for the Big Ten title, Ohio State officially earned the No. 3 seed in the CFP. They will face second-seeded Clemson, the ACC champs, in a rematch of last season’s epic playoff semifinal.

We’ll have to wait until January 1 to see how this year’s game plays out, but for now, the Buckeyes and their fans can celebrate another playoff berth.

The program’s reaction on Twitter following the reveal of the bracket was simple and effective.

Ohio State is 6-0 and won the Big Ten, but their resume has been criticized. The Buckeyes didn’t play as many games as the other playoff teams, and didn’t look impressive in their win over Northwestern on Saturday.

They will have the chance to shut all the naysayers on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, Alabama, the No. 1 seed, will take on fourth-seeded Notre Dame in the second playoff semifinal.

Both games are set for January 1.