4-Star RB Makes Decision About Ohio State Visit

Jahmyr Gibbs has been committed to Georgia Tech since May. Major programs have come knocking for the four-star Peach State product, but it looks like he’s one step closer to joining the Ramblin’ Wreck, after changing course on an Ohio State visit.

Gibbs is the No. 170 player in the country, and No. 16 running back per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

He has not yet signed with Georgia Tech, though, and was weighing his options at least a bit. He was set to take a visit to Ohio State this weekend.

According to multiple reports, that will no longer take place. 247’s Steve Wiltfong first broke the news in a paywalled article. It has since been confirmed by Lettermen Row.

Sources close to the Buckeyes suggested following Wednesday’s press conference from Ryan Day that the concern about the scholarship numbers in Columbus could derail the planned visit from the Georgia Tech running back commitment. At that point, a decision was still being made about whether or not to go through with the official visit. The decision was made, and Gibbs will not visit Columbus this weekend. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com first reported that and Lettermen Row sources confirmed the same shortly thereafter.

Ohio State already has 24 players signed already, and one more committed at the moment. The class includes three-star running back Miyan Williams. It sounds like this just comes down to a numbers issue, based on Lettermen Row’s interpretation of the recent Ryan Day presser.

The Buckeyes class is ranked No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

Georgia Tech has a very nice class entering year two under Geoff Collins as well. The group is ranked No. 26 overall and No. 5 in the ACC. That is set to be the highest ranked class for the school since 2007.