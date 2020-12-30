Ohio State Release Epic Hype Video For Sugar Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over 48 hours away from their long-awaited College Football Playoff return against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Ahead of the big playoff semifinal, Ohio State have released an epic hype video. On Wednesday, the Buckeyes released a video entitled “Second chances.”

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave narrates as he recaps the heartbreak of their 2019 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. Olave also comments on the frustration of the initial Big Ten football season cancelation along with the array of pundits who said the Buckeyes didn’t deserve a College Football Playoff berth.

The video shows the Buckeyes working out in their facilities with the final score of the Fiesta Bowl posted all over the walls. Highlights of their 6-0 2020 campaign then play, and concludes with the message “Fight to rewrite the end.”

If that video doesn’t make you want to run through a wall, nothing will.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a tough time in the College Football Playoff since winning the inaugural tournament in 2014. They’ve missed the tournament three times and gone 0-2 in their last two appearances. Both of those losses were at the hands of Clemson.

The Buckeyes will be rare underdogs to the team that beat them last year. But if there is an “upset” brewing, that Ohio State hype video shows that they definitely have the right mindset for it.