Ohio State Releases Hype Video For National Title Game vs. Alabama

Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State commences in just over 48 hours.

The Crimson Tide cruised to an easy 31-14 victory over No. 4 Notre Dame in the first semifinal. Alabama’s trio of Heisman finalists put on a show as Mac Jones threw four touchdowns (three of which were caught by Heisman winner DeVonta Smith) while Najee Harris ran for 125 yards.

Ohio State followed up Alabama’s impressive performance with a shocking upset of No. 2 Clemson. The Buckeyes steamrolled the Tigers 49-28, thanks to Justin Fields’ incredible performance (427 yards of offense, six touchdowns).

Ohio State will now meet Alabama in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship. With just two days to go, the Buckeyes have released an epic hype video narrated by LeBron James and John Legend.

Check it out. It’s incredible.

Believe it or not, the Buckeyes are underdogs versus Alabama. The Tide are an eight-point favorite according to most major sportsbooks.

Ohio State doesn’t mind being doubted, though. The same occurred in the 2015 Sugar Bowl when the Buckeyes met the Tide in the second-ever College Football Playoff game. Ezekiel Elliott led Ohio State to a thrilling 42-35 victory with a 230-yard, two-touchdown performance. The Buckeyes and Tide haven’t met since.

Ohio State will need an Elliott-like performance from Trey Sermon to upend Alabama on Monday. The Oklahoma transfer wreaked havoc in both the Big Ten Championship and semifinal game, rushing for a combined 524 yards and three scores. Alabama will be his and the Buckeyes’ toughest test yet.

Ohio State squares off with Alabama in a rematch of the 2015 Sugar Bowl this Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.