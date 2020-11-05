Ohio State football is returning home this weekend following a massive win over Penn State last Saturday. The Buckeyes will take on a much-improved Rutgers team looking to pull off a major upset.

Ohio State looked like a national championship contender against the Nittany Lions. Heisman contender Justin Fields threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 38-25 victory. The score doesn’t exactly accurately reflect how dominant Ohio State was.

The Buckeyes entered the third quarter with a 31-13 lead. Penn State then rattled off two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which one could argue was garbage time at that point. Nonetheless, Ohio State football will look to improve this weekend in Columbus.

Rutgers is heading to the Shoe this Saturday to take on the third-ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State released an epic hype video for the game on Thursday afternoon. Take a look below.

Ohio State’s social media team is on another level compared to the rest of college football. The Buckeyes have a track record for incredible hype videos.

Ryan Day’s team can’t slip up this weekend. Rutgers is much improved this season, thanks to the leadership and impact of head coach Greg Schiano. There’s no doubt he’s looking forward to returning to Ohio State and reuniting with Day. The two served on Urban Meyer’s staff a few years ago.

Ohio State plays Rutgers this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.