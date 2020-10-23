Ohio State Releases Long List Of Unavailable Players For Season Opener

Ohio State’s quest for a national championship officially begins tomorrow afternoon, as it’ll host Nebraska in its season opener. With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, the Buckeyes have released their final status report.

Several players will be unavailable for this weekend’s game against the Cornhuskers. The list of players already listed as out includes Lejond Cavazos, Jacolbe Cowan, Marcus Crowley, Gavin Cupp, Tommy Eichenberg, Jaylen Harris, Austin Kutscher, Roen McCullough, Alec Taylor, Danny Vanatsky, Kourt Williams and Miyan Williams.

It’s not a surprise to see Kourt Williams on the list. The talented freshman suffered an ACL injury earlier this month that is expected to keep him out for the entire 2020 season.

Additionally, the Buckeyes might not have linebacker Justin Hilliard and defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie. They’re listed as game-time decisions for tomorrow.

Here’s the full injury report for Ohio State:

JUST IN: OSU Status Report. pic.twitter.com/Izik5eXzkm — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) October 23, 2020

Although there are a plethora of players unable to compete tomorrow for Ohio State, it shouldn’t really change the outcome of the game. Ryan Day will still have his star players ready to go against Nebraska, such as Wyatt Davis, Justin Fields, Chris Olave and Trey Sermon.

On Thursday, the Buckeyes released an epic hype video that should have their fans excited for this weekend’s matchup.

Last year, the Buckeyes dismantled the Cornhuskers on the road. We’ll find out soon enough if they can put together another masterful performance against Scott Frost’s squad.

Kickoff for the Ohio State-Nebraska game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.