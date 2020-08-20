Ohio State Releases Powerful Message After Big Ten Decision

The Ohio State football program and the Buckeyes fanbase have been hit pretty hard by the Big Ten decision to cancel fall football.

A season that was supposed to see them in the national title picture is now completely in jeopardy as the conference scrambles to put together something in the winter. But it ultimately won’t be the same.

With all of the hardship that Buckeyes are facing over the restrictions, Ohio State Football has released a powerful message to the fanbase. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the program posted a video entitled, “We will never stop fighting.”

Over the five minutes and 34 seconds of the video, Ohio State highlights how the school has gotten in involved in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as supported the ongoing protests for racial justice and many other important social causes. Narrated by Ryan Day and other members of the Buckeyes, the team pledges to come back better than ever once they’ve weathered the storm.

Absolutely bone-chilling, and exactly what the Buckeyes need right now.

Ohio State fans on social media are already pumped. The post has nearly a thousand likes and retweets already and will probably have several thousand by day’s end.

The video comes as Ohio State players like Justin Fields try getting more support to get the Big Ten to change its mind.

While the Big Ten will likely maintain its decision, Ohio State go quietly out of the football picture.