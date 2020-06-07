Ohio State Releases Statement From Athletic Director Gene Smith

Ohio State AD Gene Smith released a statement this afternoon supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and student-athletes who have protested.

In his statement, Smith mentioned Buckeye student-athletes who have “proactively engaged in issues that have resulted in a shift in our departmental culture,” over the last decade. Included on this list were football players who spoke out about mental health and men’s hockey players who urged the athletic department to support the NHL’s “If You Can Play, You Can Play” initiative.

“Now, our student-athletes have expressed a desire to engage in the Black Lives Matter movement that has grown from Minneapolis, across the nation, and around the world,” Smith wrote. “The department will continue to support our student-athletes as they participate in activities to eradicate hate and racism in our society. Recently, student-athletes have been active on social media platforms denouncing racism, participating in attention and awareness videos promoting Black Lives Matter, holding peaceful demonstrations (Kneel for Nine) and participating in video calls with their teammates and others.

“The Ohio State Department of Athletics supports the Black Lives Matter movement. We will continue to support our student-athletes as they participate in driving positive change in America so that every person is respected regardless of the color of their skin.”

The full statement can be found below.

Last week, Ohio State football released a video featuring current players and head coach Ryan Day speaking out about the killing of George Floyd and pledging to help enact change.

“This is not white vs. black. This is everyone against racism,” the video said. “As a team, we’ve committed ourselves to fight for change. And now, we’re asking you to join us.”

Smith has been the AD at Ohio State since 2005.