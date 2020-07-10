The Big Ten made a major announcement on Thursday, revealing that it will only play conference games during the 2020 season. It’s a decision that has fans wondering if college football will even be played this fall.

In an effort to salvage the season, Ohio State shared a message for its fans on Twitter this afternoon. The program is asking fans to wear masks during these times, especially since data has shown they’re effective when it comes to slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

Several sports teams have made similar announcements in the past, but something about Ohio State’s video made it truly special. Justin Fields and his teammates want Buckeye Nation to know that a season can’t happen without their help.

“We all want a season. But more importantly, we want everyone to stay safe and to help end this pandemic,” Ohio State posted on Twitter. “Let’s work together. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask.”

Here’s the video that Ohio State shared on social media:

We all want a season. But more importantly, we want everyone to stay safe and to help end this pandemic. Let’s work together. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask.#IWantASeason #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/Pebfynyjio — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 10, 2020

The coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in the United States, eliminating any optimism there once was about a college football season.

Although there is still time for things to turn around, this is a group effort. People need to do their part to make sure they’re protecting others and themselves.

We’ll see if other college football programs follow Ohio State’s lead and ask their fans to wear masks.