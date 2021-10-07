Ohio State Reportedly Adds Non-Conference Game To Future Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes have at least one non-conference opponent on their future schedule listed for every year until 2033. But the team just made one addition that has their entire slate for 2024 complete.

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Ohio State are adding a 2024 home game against Western Michigan to the schedule. Per the report, Ohio State are paying Western Michigan $1.8 million for the game.

In turn, Western Michigan must drop a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Broncos must pay Cincinnati $500,000 to cancel the game – though they’re making a tidy profit in the process.

As for the Buckeyes, this addition to their schedule gives them a full slate of non-conference opponents all the way through 2026. In addition to the Broncos, Ohio State will be playing Southern Miss and Washington that year.

Here are the details on WMU football adding Ohio State and dropping Cincinnati in 2024:https://t.co/fF8HzfdBp7 pic.twitter.com/HOv7WSZKw5 — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) October 7, 2021

Ohio State and Western Michigan have crossed paths only once before. In 2015, Ohio State hosted the Broncos at Buckeye Stadium and cruised to victory on the arm of Cardale Jones and the legs of Ezekiel Elliott and Curtis Samuel.

2024 is actually going to be one of the easier non-conference schedules for the Buckeyes in the coming years. They face a number of storied programs in home-and-home series over the next 12 years.

They’ll be home-and-away against Notre Dame in 2022 and 2023, home-and-away against Texas in 2025 and 2026, and home-and-away against Alabama in 2027 and 2028. Later on they’ll be home-and-away against Georgia in 2029 and 2030, then home-and-away against Oregon in 2031 and 2032.