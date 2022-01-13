The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Former Buckeyes Player To Staff

Ryan Day isn’t done revamping his coaching staff for the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, the Ohio State Buckeyes are hiring former cornerback Tim Walton.

Walton played for the Buckeyes from 1990-93. He had 10 interceptions over the course of his college career.

Once his playing days came to an end, Walton became a graduate assistant at Bowling Green. He worked his way up the ladder, becoming the program’s defensive backs coach.

Walton then had coaching stints at Memphis, Syracuse, LSU and Miami before making the jump to the NFL. The Detroit Lions hired him as their defensive backs coach in 2009.

Prior to joining Ohio State’s staff, Walton spent the 2021 season as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ cornerbacks coach. He coached a plethora of talented cornerbacks during his stint in Jacksonville, like Shaquill Griffin, C.J. Henderson and Jalen Ramsey.

Walton will join an Ohio State coaching staff that features a few new faces.

Earlier this week, the Buckeyes agreed to a deal with Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano. He’ll coach the Buckeyes’ safeties for the 2022 season.

Ohio State also hired a new defensive coordinator, snagging Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State.

Time will tell if the Buckeyes made the right changes to their coaching staff.

