Ohio State Reportedly Makes Decision On Running Back TreVeyon Henderson For Indiana Game

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State will be without star tailback TreVeyon Henderson for the second weekend in a row, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Henderson missed last weekend's game against Northwestern due to a foot injury. Clearly, that injury is still lingering.

Prior getting hurt, Henderson had 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries.

While the Buckeyes would love to have Henderson back on the field as soon as possible, Miyan Williams has done a fine job of leading the backfield. He leads the team with 636 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 attempts.

Last weekend, Williams had 111 yards and two touchdowns during Henderson's absence.

With Henderson out for this Saturday, it's possible Ohio State gives Dallan Hayden more playing time. He's averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Henderson's status for the final two games of the regular season is up in the air.

As for this Saturday's game, Ohio State and Indiana will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.