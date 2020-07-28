Ohio State Reportedly Makes New Decision On Stadium Capacity

While there is no decision on the 2020 season yet, Ohio State has made up its mind on what stadium capacity will look like if there is one.

Eleven Warriors has obtained a copy of an email sent to Buckeyes season ticket holders today. In it, it calls for regulations on typical game day activities and a crowd capacity of “no more than 20 percent” of Ohio Stadium’s listed capacity of 104,944 fans.

“In order to provide the safest environment, certain measures will need to be implemented at Ohio Stadium this year, including physical distancing, mandatory masks/facial coverings, limited concessions, no tailgating and no skull session at St. John Arena,” the email says. “These measures will result in a reduced crowd capacity of no more than 20 percent of overall stadium capacity and will impact all ticket holder constituencies in both overall ticket quantity and seat location.”

Ohio State season ticket holders are being asked to opt in or out by next Monday. Anyone who opts out will be able to maintain their season ticket commitment.

Ohio State had previously announced plans to have a limited, socially-distanced crowd at home games this season, but today’s news puts a ballpark figure on it.

We’d expect a decision in the coming weeks on the 2020 season and if it will be played at all.

The Big Ten announced earlier this month it will be playing a conference-only schedule this fall, if there are games.