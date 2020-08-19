Ohio State Responds To Letter From Big Ten Commissioner

The Big Ten Conference doubled down on its decision to cancel fall football with an open letter published earlier today.

Following the release, the Ohio State Buckeyes have crafted a response. In an official statement, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith outlined his plans for the program moving forward.

Smith praised everyone at the school for how they’ve handled re-opening the campus for the fall. He says that the school will continue preparing for the winter and spring, as well as college football.

“While a decision has been made by the presidents of the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall season, we view this as a temporary delay, and (President-elect) Dr. (Kristina) Johnson has directed us to prepare for the possibility of bringing at least some of our fall sports back to practice and competition by the end of the year. We are actively planning for the winter and spring seasons for all sports, including the return of football.”

It may be worth noting that Smith did not come out in favor of the decision to cancel fall sports.

Few fanbases have been as vocal as their frustration with the decision as the Buckeyes. It’s led stars like Justin Fields to create a popular petition to the Big Ten to reconsider their decision.

While it’s clear that the Big Ten is firm in its decision, Ohio State is going to do whatever it can to bring sports back.