Look: Ohio State Reveals Its Sugar Bowl Uniform

With the College Football Playoff semifinals just a few days away, Ohio State and Clemson are preparing for the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The game will be a rematch of last year’s controversial semifinal between the Buckeyes and the Tigers. Dabo Swinney and Clemson eked by Ryan Day and Ohio State 29-23 before losing to LSU in the National Championship.

Now, Day and Justin Fields are out for revenge. With plenty of excitement surrounding this year’s Sugar Bowl, the stakes are higher than ever. The winner will get a chance to play Alabama or Notre Dame in the 2020 National Championship.

On Monday evening, the Buckeyes revealed their uniform for Friday’s Sugar Bowl.

Looking pretty sharp, Ohio State. This is the same uniform the Buckeyes wore against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl in 2015.

As of 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Clemson had yet to reveal their jersey choice.

Although the second semifinal game between the Buckeyes and the Tigers didn’t need any more hype, Swinney provided more fuel to the fire with his comments over the weekend. The Clemson head coach ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot and doubled down on his reasoning soon after. He stood by the fact that the Buckeyes played only six games compared to other competitors who played 10 or more.

But nonetheless, Ohio State got into the playoff. Day and Fields will get the chance to let their play do the talking come Friday.

No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 1. The Allstate Sugar Bowl will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.