Ryan Day Announces Chris Olave’s Status For The Clemson Game

Chris Olave goes up for a catch.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Dicaprio Bootle #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State will have Chris Olave, its top wide receiver, back and ready to go for the team’s College Football Playoff matchup with Clemson.

Olave tested positive for COVID-19 last week, rendering him unable to play in Saturday’s Big Ten title game against Northwestern. Throughout the season, the Big Ten has required athletes to sit 21 days after a positive test.

That timeline would have left Olave out for the CFP semifinal against Clemson on January. However, the Big Ten reportedly changed its protocols today, declaring a player eligible to return after 17 days.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed Olave will be able to face the Tigers, via Eleven Warriors.

In five games this season, Olave hauled in 36 receptions for 528 yards and five touchdowns. His five receiving scores are tied for the most on the team, along with Garrett Wilson.

In last year’s College Football Playoff loss to Clemson, Olave caught three passes for 50 yards and a TD. His return should be a boon to quarterback Justin Fields, who struggled for much of Saturday’s game.

Ohio State and Clemson will meet in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on January 1. ESPN will broadcast the game.


