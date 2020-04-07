The Spun

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann, Gene Smith Make Generous Donation

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, three prominent Ohio State athletics families are donating a significant amount of money to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

This morning, Ohio State announced that AD Gene Smith and his wife Sheila, along with head football coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina and head men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his wife Lori, will donate a combined $175,000 to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank over the next few months. The group will donate $35,000 per month from April through August.

“So many people in our community are struggling to feed their families right now,” Smith said via press release. “Our families wanted to do something to support those who need help. By contributing to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, we know we can make a significant impact.”

Over the last few weeks, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank has been even busier than usual providing meals and groceries for those in need. According to the OSU press release, the amount of food the organization has distributed since March 23 is “14% more than the same period last year.”

“We keep reading about the thousands of central Ohioans who are losing their jobs, and it’s just devastating,” Nina Day said. “Ryan and I hope that our family can help ease the burden a bit for other families in our community. We hope, too, that by our example other members of Buckeye Nation might join us in making donations to feed others.”

This is a worthy endeavor and a terrific gesture from the Smith, Day and Holtmann families. It is always good to see people stepping up in the community.

For every dollar donated, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank can purchase $9 worth of groceries. Ohio State fans are also invited to donate to the cause at www.midohiofoodbank.org/buckeyenation.

