Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Ahead Of National Title Game

Ryan Day doesn’t seem to be counting on Monday night’s national championship being postponed. Ohio State is preparing to take on Nick Saban, Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, and Alabama football.

The Buckeyes have had their hands full with COVID-19 this year. Outbreaks both within the OSU roster and elsewhere in the Big Ten held OSU to a five-game regular season. As a result, the Big Ten had to change its rules to allow the team into the Big Ten Championship.

The team limped by Northwestern in the conference championship, but then blasted Clemson to open the College Football Playoff. There have been suggestions that the Big Ten may try and get things pushed back as Ohio State deals with more rumored positives tests. OSU itself has denied as much.

According to Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch, Day downplayed concerns today. “We’ll have plenty of players,” he said, when asked if the Buckeyes would be able to field a team.

Asked if Ohio State will have enough players available for the national championship game due to COVID-19, Ryan Day said, “We’ll have plenty of players.” — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) January 7, 2021

This morning, Dan Patrick reported that Ohio State might be unable to field a specific position group, which is obviously a huge issue. He said that the program is reportedly up against the player availability limit to safely play a game.

This update from Ryan Day appears to hit back against those rumors. He says that the team is still on pace to play against Alabama on Monday at this point.

His Crimson Tide counterpart Nick Saban clearly wants the game to be played as scheduled. Hopefully everyone will be good to go on Monday in Miami, and we get a great national title game.

[Joey Kaufman]