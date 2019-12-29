Ohio State-Clemson has been a game of big momentum swings. If you believe that it exists at in sports at all, it seems to be back on the side of the Buckeyes, after Clemson clawed back from an early 16-0 deficit to go up 21-16.

The Buckeyes hadn’t scored since the mid-second quarter, but snapped that dry spell with a beautiful touchdown throw by Justin Fields to Chris Olave. The score put Ohio State back on top 22-21.

Ryan Day made a bold call for the touchdown on 4th-and-2. Rather than going for a two-point conversion to push the lead to three, making a Clemson field goal a game-tying play instead of one for the lead, he made the more conservative call to go up two with the extra point.

Just your typical conservative run up the middle on 4th and 2 But why didn't Ohio State go for 2 up 22-21?!

There’s a chance that Ryan Day was looking one touchdown ahead here.

If the Buckeyes score again, a touchdown and extra point will put them up nine points, giving them a two possession advantage. Missing the two-pointer would have put Ohio State up just eight in the same situation.

Still, banking on another touchdown against a very good Clemson defense that has controlled the game for most of the second half may not be wise.

Who knows how it will work out, if Ohio State gives up a game-winning field goal toward the end of the game to fall 24-23, Ryan Day will field some serious questions about that decision.