The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ryan Day Makes Puzzling Decision On Extra Point Attempt

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during the game vs. Cincinnati.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State-Clemson has been a game of big momentum swings. If you believe that it exists at in sports at all, it seems to be back on the side of the Buckeyes, after Clemson clawed back from an early 16-0 deficit to go up 21-16.

The Buckeyes hadn’t scored since the mid-second quarter, but snapped that dry spell with a beautiful touchdown throw by Justin Fields to Chris Olave. The score put Ohio State back on top 22-21.

Ryan Day made a bold call for the touchdown on 4th-and-2. Rather than going for a two-point conversion to push the lead to three, making a Clemson field goal a game-tying play instead of one for the lead, he made the more conservative call to go up two with the extra point.

There’s a chance that Ryan Day was looking one touchdown ahead here.

If the Buckeyes score again, a touchdown and extra point will put them up nine points, giving them a two possession advantage. Missing the two-pointer would have put Ohio State up just eight in the same situation.

Still, banking on another touchdown against a very good Clemson defense that has controlled the game for most of the second half may not be wise.

Who knows how it will work out, if Ohio State gives up a game-winning field goal toward the end of the game to fall 24-23, Ryan Day will field some serious questions about that decision.


Reader Interactions

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.