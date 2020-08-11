Tuesday brought news that no one in the Ohio State football program wanted to hear. The Big Ten is postponing fall sports.

The conference still intends to play in the spring, but that’s little consolation for the Buckeyes. Ohio State was the Big Ten favorite once again and a national title contender.

Head coach Ryan Day had the unenviable task of breaking the news to his players. Now, we know what he had to say to them.

Ohio State football released an audio clip of Day’s speech to his team from earlier today. The full text of it is below.

If you’re an OSU fan, it might give you chills, even if it’s tough to read and listen to.

“You work your entire life as a player, you work your entire life as a coach, to be part of a team like this. The way that you guys go out there every day and your energy and your effort is unbelievably rare. On behalf of the staff, I want to thank every guy in here for everything you’ve done since March. You’ve done everything we’ve asked. “The sacrifices that have been made to get to right here are unbelievable, and you should be proud of that. I still believe in my heart that we can play games in the spring, that this team can play together. “You’re gonna go through a range of emotions right now. I just want you to promise to stick together. I want you to know that we all fought for you really, really hard. We’re going to continue to fight for you and do everything we can. Everything we can, because there’s a lot of people in here with a bright future. I know this is a tough time. I love you guys with all my heart. Fight on three.”

To our student-athletes: We respect you.

We will always fight for you.

We will be back.#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/0EEyI2eDM2 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 11, 2020

The prospect of spring football seems implausible, given how many players would opt out and considering the fact the Big Ten likely wants to play a full, 12-game season in fall 2021.

We’ll see over the next few months if it is a feasible goal. In the meantime, the grieving process for the lost 2020 season is a real thing at Ohio State and elsewhere.