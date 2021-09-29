LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State Uniform Announcement

Over the last few years, Nike has produced monochromatic “Color Rush” uniforms for NFL teams. This fall, the Ohio State Buckeyes will be getting in on the fun.

During the Oct. 30 game against Penn State, Ohio State will be wearing “All-Scarlet” threads, along with a traditional silver helmet. Everything else—the team’s jerseys, pants, socks, base layer equipment, gloves, and cleats—will be scarlet.

To add to the effect, OSU is looking to “scarlet the stadium,” an homage to Penn State’s famous “white out” games. OSU has one big fan of the new look.

Ohio native and Buckeyes fan LeBron James took to Instagram to give a ringing endorsement of the all-scarlet look. Ohio State football is making sure everyone notices.

What has been less 🔥, at least by the lofty standards of Ohio State football, has been the start to the 2021 season. Ohio State ran out to very slow starts in wins against Minnesota and Tulsa, and lost its Week 2 game at home to Oregon, a real early season stunner.

Last weekend, the Buckeyes stomped Akron the way that most would expect, 59-7, but had a veteran linebacker angrily quit the team in the middle of the game, which overshadowed the win quite a bit.

We’ll see if the Buckeyes get things moving in the right direction, with plenty of season left and the Big Ten schedule set to begin. The No. 11 team in the country hits the road to face Rutgers this Saturday afternoon.